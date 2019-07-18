Govt to register seminaries across country: Shafqat Mahmood   

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday declared registration of religious seminaries mandatory, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the religious seminaries across the country would be registered and warned that unregistered madressahs would be shut down.

The minister further said that government would set up directorates and regional offices across the country to assist and train the administration of seminaries. He said that the government would also provide financial assistance to the religious seminaries.

Shafqat Mahmood said that compulsory subjects in matriculation examination will also be taught in the seminaries and added that the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education would take the examination of the compulsory subjects of the seminary students.

Earlier on May 15, the federal government had decided to establish two registration each for all provinces in order to complete registration of madrassas (seminaries) across the country.

Sources had said that the government had increased its pace of work on registration of seminaries to put it into the mainstream.

