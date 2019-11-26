Govt replaces Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan

LAHORE: The federal government on Tuesday replaced Captain (Rtd) Arif Nawaz Khan with Shoaib Dastgir as the inspector general of Police (IGP) in Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification has been issued by Cabinet Division Secretariat in this regard.

“Mr. Shoaib Dastgir, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, currently serving as Managing Director, National Police Foundation (NPF) is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Punjab with immediate effect.

Mr Dastgir is the fourth IG Punjab since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power in 2018.

Earlier in the day, the provincial govt appointed Major (Rtd) Azam Suleman as the new chief secretary of Punjab.

The development comes after Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad yesterday.

In October 2018, the government had removed then IG Punjab Mohammad Tahir from his post and had appointed Amjad Javed Saleemi in his place.

