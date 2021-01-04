ISLAMABAD: A meeting of education ministers decided on Monday to reopen educational institutions across the country in a phase-wise manner with classes nine to 12 resuming in the first phase on January 18.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that classes one to eight will resume from January 25 in the second phase whereas universities and other higher education institutions will resume on-campus sessions from Feb 1. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said teachers and administrative staff can return to schools from Jan 11 after the winter vacations end.

Shafqat Mahmood said board exams that were due in March and April will now be held in May and June as the children have not yet completed their courses and need time to prepare.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan stressed the need for taking more precautionary measures to halt the spread of Covid-19. Citing data on Covid-19, he said schools closure earlier had helped slow down the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, taking to Twitter, after the meeting said: “Classes 9,10,11,12 to open on January 18th 2021. Classes ECE through 8th to open on January 25th, 2021. Universities to open on February 1st, 2021. All institutions will have 50% students on alternate days as before.”

