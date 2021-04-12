Govt submits report on new accountability courts in SC

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday presented a progress report regarding the establishment of the new accountability courts in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

The secretary Law and Justice apprised the court that more than 40,000 people were interviewed by the ministry for the appointments in the new accountability courts.

The appointment of the staff in the newly to be established NAB courts has been completed, the report said. The SC was also informed that concerned high courts were written letters and asked to recommend the judges for the accountability courts.

To this, Judge Mushir Alam asked the secretary when the letters were written to the high courts? The SC after summoning the record of the letters penned to the high courts of the country for the appointment of accountability judges adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Earlier on January 5, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the federal government to make 30 new accountability courts functional within a month.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a case, had taken notice of the vacant post of a permanent law secretary and directed the federal government to make an appointment on the position.

The top judge had also sought progress reports from the federal government and the anti-corruption watchdog.

