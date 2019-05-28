Govt committed to resolve journalists’ issues: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Tuesday said that the government was aware of journalists’ issues and fully committed to resolve them.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament house in Islamabad, Dr. Firdous said that resolution of the problems being faced by the media community was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government.

The minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned duty to the principle secretary, Yousaf Baig Mirza and me for addressing the issues being faced by the media workers.”

Read More: Govt to take practical steps to resolve journalists’ issues: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier on April 24, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the government considered media as an important partner in protection of national interest, solidarity and development of the country.

Talking to a delegation of National Press Club in Islamabad, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that she had been aware of the problems being faced by the journalists and had assured that the government would take practical steps to resolve their issues.

She had said, “All possible measures would be taken for the welfare and protection of rights for journalists.”

Comments

comments