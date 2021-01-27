Govt revises restaurant timings for outdoor dining

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday lifted the time limit on outdoor dining in restaurants.

According to a notification issued by NCOC, the government has allowed outdoor dining in restaurants after 10:00 pm also.

Earlier, the government had allowed outdoor dining in restaurants across the country till 10:00 pm.

As per the new notification, all shopping malls, shops and marriage halls will shut by 10 pm. The NCOC has made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

The provinces have been directed by the NCOC for adopting strict measures for ensuring the usage of face masks by its citizens.

“Work From Home” policy will remain in place as both public and private offices are instructed to implement WFH conditions while it has allowed only 50 per cent of employees to be called into offices.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to reopen varsities across the country from February 1 which was shut due to the spread of COVID-19 during its second wave.

A session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held under the chair of Asad Umar today which was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, health secretary, DRAP head Dr Asif Rauf and others senior officials.

During the session, the participants were apprised regarding the COVID-19 cases in the educational institutions and the implementation of the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

