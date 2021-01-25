Govt to review social media regulatory laws, AGP informs IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the federal government to review social media regulatory laws after consultation with relevant stakeholders, ARY News reported on Monday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided the hearing of a petition against the recently approved social media rules devised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

AGP Khalid Javed appeared before the court from the federation side in the case and informed the court that the regulatory rules have not been finalised yet. “The government can make amendments in the social media rules.”

The court after granting time to the federal government to review the laws adjourned the further hearing of the case until January 26 (tomorrow).

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that new rules were introduced only to protect citizens and regulate social media in the country.

Presiding over a meeting to review social media rules, PM Imran had said that the new rules were not prepared to curb freedom of expression or victimize political opponents.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to take all stakeholders on board.

