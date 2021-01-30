LAHORE: Two government schools have been sealed after the detection of four new cases of coronavirus among students and teachers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Four new cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in two governments schools in Lahore. The schools have been sealed for a week after the detection of COVID-19 cases among three students of Government High School for Boys Thokar Niaz Baig and two educators of Government Girls High School Raiwind.

Moreover, the local administration issued show-cause notices to the heads of 12 schools in Lahore over showing negligence from duties and lack of arrangements under the devised SOPs against COVID-19.

The schools issued show-cause notices include Govt Girls High School Karbath, GHS Ladhe Kay Neewan, GHS Sultankey, GHSS Sindh Pura, GHS Bhangali Dairy, GHS Jia Bagga, GHS Karbath, GHS Ali Raza Abad, GHS Shahaalam Market, GHS Ghowind and GHS Chamra Mandi.

The school administrations have been directed to appear before the relevant authority along with the written responses within two days. The provincial education authority stated that action will be taken against the concerned heads over failing to provide satisfactory response.

