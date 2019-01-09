ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set a target for achieving seven percent growth rate besides alleviating poverty from the country.

“The government after coming into power has to face economic and other challenges. However, concrete steps are being taken to overcome these challenges,” he said talking to a local channel, Radio Pakistan reported.

Fawad Chaudhry said the opposition was making hue and cry, just to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to get rid of their cases.

He said the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for crippling economy as it created the fiscal deficit of worth 28 billion rupees.

To a question, the minister said the government was working for revamping the Pakistan International Airline (PIA), besides steps were also being taken for establishing a research university while using the premises of the Prime Minister House.

Last month in a statement, the federal minister for information termed the revival of country’s economy as a challenge and said steps were being taken to put economy back on the track.

He said steps were being taken to recover country’s ‘ill’ economy.

“When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power, country was going to default,” said Fawad, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have helped Pakistan in addressing the economic crisis.

Comments

comments