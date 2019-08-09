Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt to make SEZs fully functional at earliest: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has a priority to make Special Economic Zones (SEZs) fully functional at the earliest and provide electricity, gas, water, road infrastructure there.

He was speaking at a briefing on the current condition of special economic zones in the country, provision of necessary facilities to the industries in the zones, and strategy to make them functional, in Islamabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Khan said it is important to make SEZs fully operational for expediting industrial development in the country and solving problems of the business community.

Besides, he said, it will also help create employment opportunities for the youth and skilled people.

The premier also appointed Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani as a focal person to ensure effective coordination between the relevant departments of the federal and provincial governments for making special economic zones functional and providing all the necessary facilities there.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Malaysia files criminal charges against 17 Goldman Sachs executives

Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed announces to shutdown Thar Express with India

Pakistan

World Tourism Forum 2020 to be held in Pakistan

Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah’s remand extended till August 24


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close