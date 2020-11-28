Govt shares details of uplift funds disbursed under PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has disbursed an amount of Rs299.70 billion for various uplift schemes to date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to details released by the Ministry of Planning and Development, a cumulative sum of Rs198.34 billion was released to federal ministries, Rs76.46 billion to corporations, Rs24.14 billion for special areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and Rs750 million to the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

The government has earmarked Rs1.5 billion for ERRA for the year 2020-21. Rs53.43 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs118.67 billion has been released to the National Highway Authority (NHA) while Rs23 billion out of Rs158.3 billion allocation has been disbursed to the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

A sum of Rs43.2 billion has been released to the Water Resources Division, Rs38.22 billion to the Cabinet Division, Rs32.34 billion to the Finance Division, Rs14.4 billion to the Higher Education Commission and Rs11.7 billion to the Railways Division.

The National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division has got Rs6.88 billion worth of funds, the National Food Security Rs6 billion funds and the Poverty Alleviation Division Rs6.75 billion funds.

