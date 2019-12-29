Govt has silently started giving NRO, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: The government has silently started to grant the NRO making the accountability process a farce, Jamat Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Sunday.

Talking to media here he said that the government’s 15 months tenure has made the accountability a joke as it has failed to set its direction.

The country has been under the shadow of an artificial mandate and price hike, he further said. The government is failed to run the country properly in absence of a genuine mandate, he added.

The Jamat Islami will continue to play its role as a genuine opposition party, the JI chief said.

Jamat Islami is working to protect the country and its people and have no any “Abu Bachao” programme, he further said.

Talking on the situation in Kashmir, he said the people of the region have offered immense sacrifices and facing protracted siege in the occupied territory, Sirajul Haq said.

The government has even failed to convene a session of the OIC over the situation in Kashmir, he further said.

The people who were in the PML-N and the People’s Party have now joined this government, JI chief said. He stressed for struggle against the status-quo in the country.

The opposition wants decision making in the parliament not through the ordinances, he further said.

“The democracy will strengthen if all institutions work within their constitutional limits,” he added.

