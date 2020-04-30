Govt to slash gas, electricity prices soon: Shibli Faraz     

ISLAMABAD: Following a major cut in petrol prices, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday announced that the government will soon reduce gas and electricity prices, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News talk show ‘Power Play’, Shibli Faraz said that the government will pass on the benefit of reduced oil prices on masses. He said that the government was taking all-out measures to provide relief to masses despite difficulties.

The minister maintained that the prime minister is committed to facilitate the middle class and vulnerable segments of the society amid coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Govt announces Rs15 reduction in petrol price

Earlier today, the federal government had made a major reduction in petroleum products’ prices between Rs15 to Rs30 for May. The petrol price had been reduced up to Rs15 as the new rate will be Rs81.58 from May 1.

Moreover, Rs27.15 was reduced on high-speed diesel and the new price will be Rs80.10. The new rate of Kerosine oil will be Rs47.44 after Rs30 cut and Rs15 reduced on light diesel which will be available at Rs47.51 from May 1. The new prices will take into effect from 12:00 midnight today.

