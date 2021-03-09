Govt introduces chip-based smart driving licence

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: In order to provide facilities to citizens of Islamabad, the federal capital traffic police on Tuesday launched a chip-based new digital driving licence.

IG Islamabad launched a new digital driving licence, equipped with all the latest security features.

A microchip with all biometric information of an individual would be embedded in each driving licence to help authenticate the identity of the driver.

Speaking on the occasion, Islamabad IGP Qazi Jamil-ur- Rehman said that residents of Islamabad can get a new smart driving licence on old fees. He said smart driving licence will be connected with NADRA and Excise departments soon.

Moreover, the capital traffic police also launched an SMS Traffic Alerts System.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had introduced an online appointment facility for those who want to visit traffic office to attain driving licence or get its renewal.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, ITP had launched an online appointment system to facilitate those wanting renewal and issuance of driving licence.

