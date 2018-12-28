Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told ARY News that the provincial government would table a bill soon that will ban disclosure of baby’s gender during pregnancy.

Dr Yasmin Rashid who has taken revolutionary measures since assuming the charge of health ministry said that the incidents of female foeticide are increasing in Pakistan so Punjab government is planning to curb the heinous act by legislation.

It is pertinent to note here that Section 338 of the Pakistan Penal Code defines abortion (Isqat-i-Hamal) for the fetus whose organs have not fully developed. The very next section prescribes punishment for this kind of abortion. If the abortion was performed with the consent of the woman, the person convicted would be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years. If the consent of the woman was not taken, the punishment might extend to ten years. Section 338-B deals with a fetus whose organs have been formed while the abortion was undertaken. In such a case, the offender can be imprisoned up-to seven years in addition to paying the diyat for the child. Additionally, if a woman dies as a result of abortion, the offender will be punished for causing the death of a person.

