Govt overcame challenge to stabilize economy: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday sought suggestions from traders’ community regarding a new amnesty scheme, ARY News reported.

He sought the suggestions during a meeting with representatives of all chambers of commerce and industries here.

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Junaid Makda said the prime minister also exchanged views on economic growth. He said the PM also expressed reservation on flaws of previous amnesty schemes.

The prime minister said the government was also working on a comprehensive plan to encourage non tax payers and informal sectors join the documented economy. In this regard, he said he had invited the business community to give their input and recommendations.

Imran Khan said our focus is now on promotion of growth of economy after overcoming the most difficult challenge of stabilizing the economy during first six months.

The prime minister said there was positive sentiment amongst the international community towards economy of the country which needs to be capitalized.

The president of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the Prime Minister about the plans to hold international investment conference which he said would help highlight Pakistan’s economic potential.

The meeting was also attended amongst others by Finance Minister Asad Umer, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Adviser on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif.

