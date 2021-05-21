COVID-19 vaccination for citizens above 30 starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Friday to start Covid-19 vaccination of citizens aged 30 and above from tomorrow (Saturday).

Taking to his official Twitter account, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, announced that, “In today’s National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow.”

“The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

In today’s NCOC meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow. The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 21, 2021

On May 16, the government opened up Covid-19 vaccine registration for citizens aged 30 and above.

Also Read: Pakistan lifts age restriction for people wishing to travel abroad

“As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all Federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” Asad Umar, who heads the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), had tweeted.

Comments

comments