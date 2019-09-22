Govt taking steps to control over dengue virus: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday confirmed that over 10,000 people have been tested positive with dengue virus, so far.

“The number of infected patients may increase in upcoming days”, Dr Zafar Mirza said in his statement issued here from Islamabad, today.

Detailing the number of patients province-wise, he said 2,363 cases were reported in Punjab, 2,258 in Sindh, 1,514 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 1,752 cases have been registered in Balochistan.

Dr Mirza said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal cabinet is utilizing all possible available resources to control over increasing cases of dengue in the country.

Report regarding dengue cases is being prepared on daily basis and a Dengue Control and Operations Centre has been established in Islamabad.

It is worthwhile mentioning here that, at least five dengue patients had died at various hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the past 24 hours.

Earlier, on Sept 21, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had enlisted the help of private hospitals to deal with dengue outbreak in the twin cities.

Chairing a meeting of private medical facilities’ representatives and owners, he said the current situation of dengue outbreak in the country has put additional burden on the already strained public sector hospitals.

He asked the private sector hospitals to help the government in tackling the emergency-like situation stemming from the spread of the mosquito borne-disease in order to provide relief to the common man.

