Govt striving hard to turn PIA into a profit-earning organization: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was striving hard to turn Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into a profit-earning organization, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting to revive PIA, PM Imran said that the government evolved a comprehensive plan to uplift the national flag carrier on modern lines.

He said that PIA was made a liability due to mismanagement and negligence in the past tenures.

Briefing the prime minister, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the national flag carrier was on its path of improvement and added that its deficit was shrinking owing to the efforts of the current management.

He apprised the prime minister about inclusion of new and modern airplanes in PIA’s fleet, new routes, latest travelling facilities to passengers and other reforms in the airline.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, finance secretary and other high officials were also present in the meeting.

Read More: ‘PIA will certainly take some time to become profitable’

Earlier on August 26, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik had said the national flag carrier was on its path of improvement, however, it will certainly take some time to become profitable.

Speaking at the second annual session of PIA’s shareholders, he had said, at the end of 2017, the collective earning of the airline was nearly Rs91 billion while losses stood at Rs46.5 billion.

