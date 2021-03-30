Govt submits report on corona vaccination of Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The Punjab government submitted its reply in the accountability court with regard to inoculation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif with coronavirus vaccine, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Punjab submitted compliance report of the court orders to the Admin Judge of the accountability court today.

“Shehbaz Sharif has been administered corona vaccine on March 26 at 12:30, in accordance to the court order,” the report read.

“Sharif was administered first dose of the Covid vaccine under the supervision of the medical superintendent of Jinnah Hospital,” according to the report.

The accountability court had ordered the provincial authorities on Thursday to make arrangements for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s vaccination against the coronavirus inside prison within two days.

Shehbaz, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court as Judge Jawadul Hassan resumed hearing an asset case against them.

Over the course of the hearing, Shehbaz complained to the judge that a medical board had examined him a month back but he has not yet been provided a copy of its report.

Besides, he said he requested the authorities to make arrangements for his Covid-19 vaccination inside the jail but his plea has been paid no heed.

The court directed the deputy home secretary to provide the medical report to the opposition leader and make arrangements for his vaccination within two days.

