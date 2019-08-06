ISLAMABAD: The government is working to produce biodegradable bags by adopting the Kenyan model of making shopping bags from plants, the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was told on Monday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam told legislatures that the use of polythene bags is a serious concern for the country because they pollute rivers and negatively impact the entire ecosystem.

He said the Indus River is the second-most polluted river in the world due to plastic bags.

To save the environment, Mr Aslam apprised senators about the government’s move to ban the use of plastic bags in Islamabad from Aug 14. He added that the provinces will be informed of the policy so they can legislate accordingly for themselves.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will kick-off the environment-friendly campaign aimed at the eradication of plastic shopping bags from the capital on August 14.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul announced to slap ban over usage of plastic bags in Islamabad from August 14, it was reported on June 17.

She said PM Imran Khan is a visionary man, who is focusing on climate change, which is affecting Pakistan. Gul lamented that Pakistan ranked 7th in the list of countries affected due to natural disasters.

