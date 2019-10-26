Govt suggests opposition to hold ‘Azadi March’ at F-9 park in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The government’s negotiation committee on Saturday suggested the opposition parties to hold their sit-in at F-9 park in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak held a telephonic conversation with Rehbar Committee’s chairman Akram Durrani and suggested various venues, outside the red zone, for their protest demonstration.

Earlier on October 25, two rounds of talks between the government’s negotiation committee and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee on the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) upcoming Azadi March had remained inconclusive.

Speaking at a joint press conference after talks in the federal capital, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had said the two sides couldn’t reach a decision due to which they agreed to hold more rounds of talks.

He said recommendations put forward by both sides were deliberated upon.

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is the convenor of the opposition body, said two rounds of talks took place today but remained inconclusive.

He said they decided to continue the dialogue process but no timeframe in this regard was decided.

Earlier this evening, Khattak told the media that positive news is expected from the ongoing talks with the opposition.

Durrani, welcoming the negotiating team, said they believed in a peaceful and democratic solution of all issues.

