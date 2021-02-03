Govt tables 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill in NA

ISLAMABAD: The government tabled a bill in the National Assembly for 26th Amendment in the constitution, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Federal Minister of Law Farogh Naseem submitted the constitutional amendment bill in the lower house as the opposition members were protesting with thumping desks.

The law minister speaking on the floor of the house said that the bill seeks holding the Senate election by open ballot.

“Is it unconstitutional to seek an amendment in the constitution,” the minister questioned.

“No one wants to steal the election, we want transparency in the polls,” the law minister stressed.

“We have serious reservations over the bill. The people have send us to the house with their votes,” PML-N member Ahsan Iqbal said. “We want proceedings of the house according to the constitution. It should not be a one-sided affair.”

“The democracy run with two wheels in the world, the government and the opposition,” he said. “They still deem themselves standing at container at the D’ Chowk”. “It is the duty of the opposition to criticize the government but the treasury members pour oil over this criticism,” Iqbal said. “We could not tolerate this character assassination by the government,” he said.

“We have serious reservations over the house proceedings,” the PML-N leader said. “The opposition have more numbers than the treasury,” he added.

