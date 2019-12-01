Govt taking measures to fight smog: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the federal government was taking steps to overcome smog and to ensure a clean environment in the country.

She said that brick kiln owners will be given the training to produce bricks using technologies that are environment-friendly and clean.

Zartaj Gul said that loans at soft terms will be given to the owners to help them shift to new technologies.

The Climate minister said the environment in Lahore and other major cities of Punjab has suffered due to excessive deforestation and unregulated development activities.

The basic problem of pollution in the country is vehicular emissions and measures are being taken to reduce it, she added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had said that the government will import Euro-IV fuel to deal with the issues of smog and air pollution in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PM Imran said that pollution will reduce up to 90 per cent by using Euro-IV fuel.

In a step to reduce air pollution in megacities, the government will introduce hybrid or battery-powered electric buses, he said and added that three smog centers will be set up in Punjab.

PM Imran maintained that they will shift transport to electricity in urban areas and will introduce zigzag brick kiln in the country to deal with hazardous climate.

