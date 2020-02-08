Govt going all out to tame food inflation, minister assures IMF team

ISLAMABAD: An IMF staff mission called on Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar at his office here on Saturday.

Senior officials from the Ministry of NFS&R, Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan were also present during the meeting.

The minister informed the IMF mission that the government is taking all necessary measures for easing food inflation.

The mission was further apprised that a bumper wheat crop is expected this year and there will be no issue of wheat supply in coming months.

Chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to go to any lengths to ensure a reduction in prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the masses reeling from inflation.

Read More: PM Imran says will go to any lengths to provide relief to inflation-hit people

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, and the Utility Stores Corporation chairman.

The prime minister directed the economic team to bring down prices of essential food items.

Comments

comments