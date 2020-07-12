Govt starts preparations for test trial of Karachi Circular Railway

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani held a meeting regarding the revival of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) on Sunday at the Pakistan Railway’s divisional superintendent office, Karachi.

According to details, Karachi Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Arshad Salam Khattak briefed meeting about the work being carried out for KCR revival. He told meeting that the track between Karachi City to Korangi will be completed in two months.

Six kilometre KCR track has been completed while work on remaining 8-kilometre track is underway, he told in the meeting.

Khattak said that Railways will launch test trail of KCR after completion of 13 kilometres ground track.

The KCR project is 12.63 kilometres at grade (on the ground), and 30.75 kilometres elevated with 24 railway stations out of which 14 will be elevated. The average distance between each station will be 1.8 kilometres. Back in March, Federal Minister for Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had expressed the confidence that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will be operationalized in six months in collaboration with the Sindh government. Read more: Supreme Court orders to make KCR operational in six months Sheikh Rasheed said that the Supreme Court had directed to complete the project within six months, adding that the federal and the Sindh governments are on the same page in context. He said housing colonies illegally constructed on railways land and financial crunch are the biggest hurdles in this regard. Earlier on February 21, the Supreme Court had ordered to make Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational within six months.

