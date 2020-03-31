Govt taking steps to enhance testing capacity for COVID-19: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said the government was taking measures to enhance testing capacity for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Zafar Mirza said that the country’s COVID-19 testing capacity will be enhanced to 900,000 tests per day by April 15.

Taking notice of the behavior of police and administration with the COVID-19 patients, the special assistant urged them to be police with the people infected with the virus.

He maintained that total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has soared to 1865.

These include 652 in Punjab, 627 in Sindh, 221 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 Balochistan, 148 Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad 58 and six in Azad Kashmir.

58 people have so far recovered from the disease whilst the number of deaths from the virus stands at 25, he added.

Earlier on March 29, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza had expressed gratitude to China for extending cooperation to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.

Briefing the team of Chinese doctors at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad, Zafar Mirza had said that Pakistan was highly impressed with the way the Chinese government dealt with Covid-19 by putting timely measures to contain the severity of the killer bug.

