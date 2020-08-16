Govt to deliver pensions at door step from Sept 1

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has announced that pensions will be delivered to the elderly at their doorsteps from September 1, ARY News reported.

The minister announced this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the field office of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pind Dadan Khan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

The people of Pind Dadan Khan will now get EOBI pensions at their doorsteps for all pensioners who are bed-ridden from 1st Sept’20. Moreover they will get Wallet Accounts with added services for

-Making payments

-Getting bank loans

-Getting Credits on financial transactions pic.twitter.com/DNRLCjhD9Q — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) August 15, 2020

While addressing the ceremony, Zulfi Bukhari said that ministry of overseas has been working to digitalize EOBI in order to eliminate corruption. “Rs30 billion have been collected for the EOBI during the last three months,” said the prime minister’s aide.

Earlier in July, the government had announced that the cardholders of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) will get basic commodities on discounted rates from the state-owned Utility Stores under an agreement.

An agreement had been signed between Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) for providing basic commodities on discounted rates to the registered people.

