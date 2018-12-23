Govt to ensure human, minorities rights: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Sunday said the protection of human and minorities’ rights is among top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government.

Talking to journalists, Shireen Mazari said that her ministry has established a helpline to guide and assist the victims of human rights across the country and added that they will provide free legal aid to the victims.

She maintained that there are also personal laws for non-Muslims in the country and added that a Christian divorce law will also be soon tabled in the National Assembly to protect their rights.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Dr Shireen Mazari, on November 28, had met with Sarah Hendriks, director of Gender Equality Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

They had discussed in detail various issues relating to women empowerment and protection of human rights especially the rights of women.

The minister had apprised her about the government’s steps to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights particularly the rights of women.

Comments

comments