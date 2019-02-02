Govt to ensure uninterrupted gas supply: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that the government was taking measures to ensure uninterrupted gas supply across the country.

Addressing a press conference, Ghulam Sarwar said that offshore drilling had been started in January and good news was expected by end of March. He said so far, 3500 meter deep drilling had been done out of 5500 meters.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited friendly countries to seek foreign investment into the country. He said Saudi Arabia had expressed interest to invest more than 10 billion dollars into the country.

He said the current government took difficult decision of rationalizing the gas rates in order to take the gas companies out of loss.

The minister lashed out at the previous government for buying gas at higher rates and causing a loss of Rs154 bn to the national exchequer each year.

Read More: Gas supply will be restored within five days, Umar assures business community

Earlier, the Finance Minister Asad Umar, on December 13, had assured Karachi’s business community for restoration of gas supply within three to five days to the industries in Karachi.

In a telephonic conversation with Siraj Qasim Teli, a leader of city’s business community, the finance minister had assured him about restoration of gas supply to the industrial units in Karachi, within three to five days.

“Problems of business community will be solved on priority basis,” maintained Asad Umar while talking to Mr Qasim.

Comments

comments