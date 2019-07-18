Govt to expedite work on ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government is committed to upgrading the railways’ infrastructure to improve its efficiency, freight services and provide quality traveling facilities to commuters.

A meeting took place between Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform Makhadum Khusro Bakhtyar and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed in the federal capital today.

Matters pertaining to the railways, including ambitious ML-1 and other projects came under discussion during the meeting.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary Railways and senior officials of both ministries were also present in the meeting.

Terming ML-1 a very important project, Khusro Bakhtyar noted that the project had been approved by CDWP subject to certain conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed said that measures are afoot to improve the railways system including providing facilities to passengers, upgrading locomotives, reducing losses and launching new trains.

Both the ministers reaffirmed the government’s to expedite work on the ML-1 project, which will upgrade the speed and quality of the railway from Karachi to Havelian.

