Govt to facilitate investors in every possible manner: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide every possible facility to investors in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistani-origin businessmen from Bahrain, who called on him at his office in Lahore, CM Buzdar said that the PTI government created business friendly environment in the country. He offered the business community vast and attractive investment opportunities in Punjab.

The chief minister said that the provincial government would soon present a comprehensive plan for investors in different sectors.

He said that the provincial government would soon hold an investment conference in Lahore.

However the delegation showed interest in the sectors of IT, livestock, dairy development and others. They told the chief minister that the business community in Bahrain trust in the current leadership of Pakistan. The delegation also extended an initiation to CM Usman Buzdar to visit Bahrain.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on December 11, had said the government was committed to providing an enabling environment to all investors to take advantage of the existing opportunities in various sectors including exploration and production sector.

The prime minister had said the government was focusing on improving ease of doing business and facilitating business community in every possible manner.

