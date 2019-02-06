Govt to provide more jobs than promised earlier: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had promised to give jobs to ten million people, but the figure will be higher at the end of its five years tenure.

In a tweet, he said it was responsibility of the government to create pro-people economic environment and people will get employment with the expansion and strengthening of the economy.

Fawad Chaudhry said there will be more employment opportunities after the government introduced pro-people economic policies.

He said the PTI believed in merit and it would be destructive to fill government institutions on political grounds.

Read More: Five million houses to give impetus to economy, employment: PM Imran Khan

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on January 30 said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring development across the four provinces and it would also generate employment opportunities in the country.

He said this while talking to the senators, members of national assembly, minister and members of provincial assembly belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who called on him in Islamabad.

The speaker said the members of the national and provincial assemblies should put forth suggestions to trickle down the effects of the CPEC project at the lowest ebb. He further added that by giving legal rights and autonomy to smaller provinces, we would eliminate the deprivation of the people of smaller provinces.

