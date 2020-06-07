Govt to refer issue of subsidies on sugar crisis to NAB: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday that the government has decided to refer the issue of subsidy of Rs29 billion given to the sugar industry to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz, the PM’s aide said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to refer the issue of subsidies on sugar crisis to the anti-graft watchdog.

Shehzad Akbar said that Prime Minister Imran chaired a high-level meeting today in which he approved recommendations on an action plan against beneficiaries named in the sugar inquiry report.

Giving details of the recommendations, he said seven major actions have been recommended. Shahzad Akbar said the Prime Minister also decided to send a reference to NAB of the subsidies given in the country since 1985.

The government will refer the issue of subsidies given to the sugar industry in the last five years to NAB for investigation, he said and added that a political family received a subsidy in billions of rupees by exporting sugar to Indian during the 1990s.

He said that in the first phase, the action will be taken against those who violated laws. In second phase, changes will be brought in the regulatory framework.

Shehzad Akbar said the govt has also decided to refer the case of income and sales tax fraud in sugar mills to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR will be directed to complete inquiry in 90 days and start the recovery process. The Federal Board of Revenue will also conduct an audit of sugar mills, added the PM aide.

The accountability advisor said that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will look into sugar mills’ loans and fake exports. He further said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to probe the export issue of sugar mills.

FIA ​​will also investigate the money-laundering issue in the name of sugar, said Shehzad Akbar.

He added that the incumbent government has decided to forward the issue of extra crushing to the anti-corruption department. “The issue of additional crushing is also a violation of provincial laws,” added Shehzad Akbar.

More to follow….

Comments

comments