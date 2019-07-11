Govt to thwart opposition’s bid to oust Senate chairman, PM assures Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday assured Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani of the government’s support to thwart opposition parties’ bid to move a no-confidence motion in the upper house of Parliament to oust him, reported ARY News.

The assurance came during a meeting between the prime minister and the Senate chairman in Islamabad.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati were also present on the occasion.

Sources relayed the prime minister assured that the government would try to thwart a motion of no-confidence against Sanjrani.

They quoted PM Khan as questioning the opposition to spell out if their move to oust the Senate chairman is democracy.

“People having self-interests are hell-bent on damaging democracy,” said the prime minister.

Earlier today, the opposition’s Rehbar Committee nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate for Chairman Senate office.

After the Rehbar Committee session Akram Durrani addressing a press conference said that the opposition parties have agreed over the name of Hasil Bizenjo and members of all opposition parties’ will vote for him.

He said that efforts will also be made to get votes from other parties.

Comments

comments