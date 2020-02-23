Govt to introduce ‘Tree Plantation’ subject in curriculum across country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that incumbent government was planning to introduce a subject of Tree Plantation in the curriculum across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign in Mianwali on Sunday, the prime minister said the youth has a major role to play in making the tree plantation drive a success.

“Government’s Clean and Green Pakistan initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received global acclamation,” he added.

PM Khan directed the Punjab Administration to prepare a strategy to deal with timber mafia, which was involved in massive cutting down of trees.

He also appreciated efforts of the Punjab government in providing basic facilities of education, health and clean drinking water to masses.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling at Kundian area of Mianwali.

