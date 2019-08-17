PTI-led govt to turn Pakistan into a society based on justice, rule of law: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that his vision was to turn Pakistan into a society based on justice, rule of law and compassion that were the hallmarks of the state of Madina, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with launching of Sehat Sahulat Programme for special persons in Islamabad today, he said, “We are trying to revive the vision under which Pakistan was created. That vision was to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the principles of state of Madinah.”

The prime minister said that Sehat Saulat and Ehsaas programmes were part of the vision to help vulnerable and weaker segments of society.

He said Sehat Insaaf Cards will be beneficial to poor people to avail the health facilities free of charge.

Imran said in every cabinet meeting, briefing was given by each ministry on steps taken for the benefit of common man. He said it was government’s responsibility to improve lives of people.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza in his address said Sehat Sahulat Progamme was already being provided to poor people in 48 districts.

The government paid a premium up to the amount of 720,000 rupees if a person fell ill and received treatment at a medical facility. He said Sehat Insaaf Card will also be available to any person in Pakistan living with disability.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar informed the participants that under Ehsaas program, a two percent quota for special persons in government jobs and one percent quota in official accommodations had been reserved.

On the occasion, the prime minister also distributed Sehat Insaaf Cards among special persons.

