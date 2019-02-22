Govt wants to supply cheaper electricity to people: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan speaking at a meeting here said that this government has inherited fragile power generation and distribution systems.

He said affordable electricity is necessary for progress of a country.

The power minister said that the government wants to slash the price of electricity to make it affordable and is correcting its direction for improvement.

Omar Ayub said supplying cheaper power to countrymen is the foremost priority of the government.

The minister said that the government wants to minimize dependence on oil for power generation. “We will move forward towards inexpensive alternate sources of energy,” Khan further said.

The energy minister said that the government bringing foreign direct investment in Pakistan. He promised around 30 to 40 bln dollars investment in the energy sector.

In a meeting of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) earlier, the minister said that the government is working on a number of initiatives to generate indigenous, reliable and affordable electricity through different means to meet ever-growing energy needs of the country.

The minister said the country has plenty of indigenous and natural resources, which if utilised properly, affordable electricity can be generated to bring sustainability in the system for many decades.

Omar Ayub said Aramco and ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia are coming to Pakistan for investment, while many other top-rated business groups also lining up to come to invest in the country.

