BADIN: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan would not complete his five years’ tenure, reported ARY News.

“Listen every one in Pakistan! Imran Khan would not complete his term,” said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman while addressing a public meeting in Badin district on the death anniversary of a peasant leader Fazil Raho.

“You should learn to govern if you have accidentally become a prime minister,” he added. “Learn how to run a country.”

Zardari also said the people of every province refused to accept the election results and warned that the government should not push his party against the wall because people will get out of his hands. “Do you think the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have accepted the election results. The people of all provinces including Punjab don’t accept your election.”

He added that PPP has always sided with the poor and downtrodden. “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was martyred under a conspiracy against the people of the country as they don’t want to give rights to the people.”

Taking jibes at the incumbent prime minister, Zardari said people are cursing the premier. “He doesn’t even know where the rising dollar is leading to.”

Commenting on the economic condition of people in the last part of his address, the PPP lawmaker said white collar people with modest means face difficulties to meet the ends.

Comments

comments