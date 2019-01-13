Govt working to ease visa restrictions to revive tourism: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the government was planning to ease visa restrictions for the residents of 66 countries to revive tourism sector in the country.

Talking to journalists at Afkar-e-Taza festival in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI-led government was working to raise the positive image of Pakistan among the international community.

The minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to promote tourism and asserted that the government would revive the culture of traditional festivals in the country.

He said that PM Imran was working to create a society based, Madina-like state where justice, tolerance and merit prevails.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif was given all the facilities even he went abroad during the trial and added that everyone could meet him in the prison these days. The minister further said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was living at his home during the detention.

“Political careers of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have ended,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

The minister said that the government would lay down the foundation of a stable and prosperous Pakistan on January 23.

Comments

comments