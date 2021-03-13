Govt’s steps to control inflation bearing fruit

ISLAMABAD: The government’s measures to control inflation bearing fruit as the weekly inflation for the combined group during the week ended on March 11 fell by 0.57 per cent, ARY News reported.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), items that recorded a decrease in their weekly prices included garlic (6.6pc), chicken (2.9pc), onions (0.9pc), gur (0.6pc), and pulse masoor (0.4pc).

Among non-food items, prices of electricity decreased by 9pc and LPG 2.1pc during the week.

The items whose rates increased during the week included eggs (10.7pc), tomatoes (7pc), bananas (3.8pc), potatoes (2.3pc), sugar (1.7pc), milk fresh (1.3pc), curd (1.1pc) and wheat flour bag (1.pc).

Earlier on February 26, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had released the weekly inflation statistics on Friday noting a 2.41 per cent increase in Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) which collectively computes the prices of essential item basket.

SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices were being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country, said PBS.

According to the report, 25 amongst the essential items in the SPI basket had recorded a jump in their prices, while 21 remained unchanged.

