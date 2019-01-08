Green Line bus project to be opened for masses soon: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the Green Line Bus project would be opened for the public soon.

This he said, during the visit of the site of the federal government funded Green Line Bus project in Karachi, to inspect about the pace of the work.

Mr Ismail maintained that the project would facilitate the local commuters exposed to immense traffic related problems in the metropolis.

The Governor said that the Sindh government was entrusted with responsibility of procuring buses for the project; however, there is already an inordinate delay in the procurement process.

He said that federal government was ready to provide a fleet of required buses for the project to prevent further delay.

It may be noted that the BRT Green Line project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with parking facility and commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

