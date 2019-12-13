Greta Thunberg claps back at Trump by updating Twitter bio

Teen climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg took a diss on US President Donald Trump by updating her Twitter bio.

President Trump on Thursday mocked the 16-year-old Swede, who has recently been named TIME’s Person of the Year and told her to chill.

Responding to a tweet congratulating Thunberg on the feat, Trump wrote “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The young activist has called out world leaders including the US President time and again for not doing enough to combat the climate crisis. She also stared down at Trump after delivering a powerful speech at the UN General Assembly in September.

In response to the President’s tweet mocking her, Greta Thunberg updated her Twitter bio to “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Thunberg is the youngest individual to be recognized by the Time magazine.

