Greta Thunberg finally meets her ‘role model’ Malala Yousufzai

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai finally met in the UK.

Greta was visiting the University of Oxford, where she spoke to students about climate change. Malala is a student at the university.

The activists have mutual admiration for each other.

The Swedish activist took to Twitter to share a picture with Malala saying she met her role model.

“So… today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala,” Greta wrote.

So… today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala pic.twitter.com/n7GnXUngov — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020

Malala also shared a picture with her and quipped: “She’s the only friend I’d skip school for.”

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

The 22-year-old is an advocate for girls’ education meanwhile Greta, 17, is one of the planet’s greatest advocates.

She is in the UK for a school strike planned for later this week.

