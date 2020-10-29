Long-running mega-hit Grey’s Anatomy might be coming to a close after 15 successful years on ABC, Ellen Pompeo told Variety.

The show, that holds the distinction of being the longest-running medical drama in TV history, is set to premiere its 17th season this fall, and according to the star of the show Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, it just might be the final season.

Talking to Variety, Pompeo shared that this is the last year of her contract. “I’m constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be. As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that. I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be,” she said.

However, Pompeo still has some months to decide whether she wants to continue or not. “I don’t take the decision lightly. We employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform. And I’m very grateful for it,” she stated, adding, “You know, I’m just weighing out creatively what can we do.’

Show-runner Shonda Rhimes and ABC have earlier made it clear that the show will probably end when Pompeo leaves.

There is some consolation for fans of the hit series though, as Pompeo assured that the upcoming season is one of their best. “I’m really excited about this season. It’s probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it’s really true,” she opined.

As for season 17, the show will be focusing on the global Covid-19 crisis, after doctors in the writers’ room convinced the show-runners, saying “This is the biggest medical story of our lifetime, and it is changing medicine permanently,” revealed writer Krista Vernoff.

Pompeo also echoed her sentiments, adding that for the pilot episode, the team has done “what nobody thinks we can continue to do.”

