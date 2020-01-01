From cartoons to daily life observations, cats and dogs are considered as sworn enemies of each other.

However not in this case, as a cat, who recently lost her litter and was in a mourning state, adopted the three-week-old puppies.

We have a very special story to share with everyone. Meet Katryn and her puppies. Katryn was brought to Langebaan Animal care 3 weeks ago as being abandoned and unfortunately her kittens didn’t survive. She was still lactating so we took her in and kept her safe till we could have her sterilized. Then came along four 3 week old puppies that was handed over to us as unwanted. Katryn claimed the puppies as her own and has been nursing them since then and protects them and cleans them as her own. It has been so special to see this in real life and to realize how amazing animals are to take care of the young no matter what species they are. We could learn so much from animals! These puppies are now up for adoption as they are now 6 weeks old. They are border collie x pups. Please contact Izelle on 0837900653 if you are interested to adopt one. Posted by Langebaan Animal Care on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

It all began when Katryn was abandoned when she had just given birth to a litter. The babies and their mother were taken to the Langebaan Animal Care, in Western Cape, South Africa, but unfortunately, her offspring did not survive.

She went into mourning and spent most of the time crying.

But the situation took a turnaround when four Border Collie cross puppies arrived at the shelter and the feline immediately began licking them.

The center where these animals are currently looked after said that the entire staff was pleased to know that the feline has settled down with the four puppies.

Read More: VIDEO: Cat gives birth to puppies… really?

It said that the puppies had been handed over to the center as they were unwanted but they were so young that they still needed milk. It, however, said that the puppies are now six-weeks-old and are up for adoption.

Comments

comments