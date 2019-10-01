SRINAGAR: The grim situation remained unchanged in Indian occupied Kashmir on 58th consecutive day, on Tuesday, due to continued restrictions and communication blackout imposed by Narendra Modi-led communal government.

Normal life continues to remain crippled in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to the snapping of mobile and internet services and closure of shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions as well as the absence of public transport, as per Kashmir Media Service.

Thousands of Indian troops and police personnel deployed in every nook and corner of the Kashmir valley keep the residents confined to their homes.

While parents are reluctant to send their wards to schools in the prevailing precarious situation, a very thin attendance of teachers was reported. Attendance of employees in government offices was recorded constantly thin due to the non-availability of public transport. Train service in the occupied territory also remains suspended.

The Indian authorities have further intensified restrictions especially in the backdrop of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly, which prompted the youth to come out of their houses in jubilation and clashed with Indian troops at many places in the territory.

Police vans fitted with speakers are making public announcements in Srinagar about movement restrictions, while additional troops have been deployed to prevent any protests.

