Groom gets AK-47 as wedding gift, video goes viral

In a unique gift, a mother-in-law surprised the people by presenting an AK-47 assault rifle to the groom as a ‘wedding gift’ on his marriage day.

In a video that went viral on social media, the mother-in-law can be seen gifting the Kalashnikov to the groom during the wedding ceremony. The woman congratulated the newly-wed couple sitting on the stage and later she presented the assault rifle to the groom.

ایسی ساسیں ہونی چاہیے۔۔۔۔ ہمارے جذبات پر بھی غور کیا جاۓ۔۔۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/huSMjH9UGH — Syed Ikhteyaar (@HussainIkhteyar) November 25, 2020

The video went viral soon after a userAkhtiar Hussain shared it on the social networking website, Twitter. The identity of the woman and the groom and their location were not known yet.

