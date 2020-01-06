Groom killed while protecting guests at wedding ceremony

CALIFORNIA: In a supreme sacrifice to protect others, a groom laid down his life while protecting guests from intruders during his wedding reception in California, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Joe Melgoza, 30, was celebrating his new marriage in Chino, California, when two people attacked on the guests with baseball bats on early Sunday morning.

Police said that the guests were dancing up a storm when two brothers who lived near by the house of the groom’s sister, where the function was underway, showed up uninvited and managed to fit in unnoticed.

After the guests had been asked to leave, the suspects returned with baseball bats and demanded free alcohol, the police added.

The two suspects turned furious when they were denied and started beating guests and the family members of the groom.

On the occasion, the groom, Joe Melgoza, come forward and tried to guard the guests. During the fight with the suspects, the groom received critical injuries on his head.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The police have registered as case and launched investigations into the murder.

His sister, Velasquez, said, “My brother was protecting our family. They came and they murdered my brother. My brother did no wrong. They took him from us.”

Expressing her great grief she said, “Those cowards came back with bats. They were in the alley and it was dark. They pulled him into the house and they killed him.”

