Growers to be directly paid price of their crops: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: In an unprecedented move to facilitate growers, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that farmers will be directly paid the price of wheat, sugarcane and other crops, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, CM Buzdar said that the government would provide agri services to farmers on subsidized rates and added that they would be educated about the latest innovations in the agriculture sector.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister termed agri credit cards scheme as an innovative step of the PTI government and added that high-value crop culture will be introduced in villages.

CM Buzdar said that cultivation of olive trees will be encouraged in hilly areas of DG Khan. CM Buzdar said that the farmers could get good earnings through floriculture.

He said, “The farmers are given necessary protection through the launch of insurance policy and the steps taken by the PTI government are proving meaningful.”

Earlier on July 2, the PTI government had announced a comprehensive Rs309 billion programme for the uplift of the agriculture sector.

Basic contours of the programme, titled ‘Agriculture Emergency Programme’ were shared by Minister for Food Security Mehboob Sultan and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen at a news conference in Islamabad.

They had said that this four-year programme had been prepared on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

